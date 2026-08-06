Purvah Green Power receives LoA from SECI
For 175 MW wind power projectPurvah Green Power (Purvah), a subsidiary of CESC, has received the Letter of Award (LOA) issued by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to Purvah on 05 August 2026, pursuant to Purvah's response submitted on the Request for Selection for setting up of 2000 MW ISTS-Connected Wind Power Projects in India under Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (SECI-Tranche-XX). The contract is for setting up of 175 MW Grid Connected Wind Power Project.
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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 4:06 PM IST