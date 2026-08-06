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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Purvah Green Power receives LoA from SECI

Purvah Green Power receives LoA from SECI

Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 4:06 PM IST

For 175 MW wind power project

Purvah Green Power (Purvah), a subsidiary of CESC, has received the Letter of Award (LOA) issued by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to Purvah on 05 August 2026, pursuant to Purvah's response submitted on the Request for Selection for setting up of 2000 MW ISTS-Connected Wind Power Projects in India under Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (SECI-Tranche-XX). The contract is for setting up of 175 MW Grid Connected Wind Power Project.

 

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 4:06 PM IST