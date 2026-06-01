Pushpsons Industries standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 52.45% to Rs 0.68 crore

Net profit of Pushpsons Industries declined 57.14% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 52.45% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 72.55% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 26.75% to Rs 3.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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