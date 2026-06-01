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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pushpsons Industries standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Pushpsons Industries standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 6:53 PM IST

Sales decline 52.45% to Rs 0.68 crore

Net profit of Pushpsons Industries declined 57.14% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 52.45% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 72.55% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 26.75% to Rs 3.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.681.43 -52 3.344.56 -27 OPM %7.3515.38 -1.2011.62 - PBDT0.090.24 -63 0.180.61 -70 PBT0.090.21 -57 0.140.51 -73 NP0.090.21 -57 0.140.51 -73

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 6:53 PM IST

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