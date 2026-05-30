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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PVP Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2026 quarter

PVP Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:52 AM IST

Sales rise 117.76% to Rs 41.44 crore

Net Loss of PVP Ventures reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 117.76% to Rs 41.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 229.82% to Rs 89.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales41.4419.03 118 89.7127.20 230 OPM %17.4027.38 -20.69-27.79 - PBDT10.447.12 47 8.31-0.11 LP PBT0.566.88 -92 -5.36-2.15 -149 NP-0.37-1.67 78 -6.80-6.73 -1

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:52 AM IST

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