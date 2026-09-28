PVR Inox Ltd slips for fifth straight session

PVR Inox Ltd is quoting at Rs 1226.5, down 2.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 16.87% in last one year as compared to a 7.32% slide in NIFTY and a 1.12% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

PVR Inox Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1226.5, down 2.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.33% on the day, quoting at 22831.6. The Sensex is at 72912.01, down 1.33%.PVR Inox Ltd has added around 1.56% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Inox Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1550.65, down 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 40.7 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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