PVR Inox Ltd spurts 0.57%, up for five straight sessions

PVR Inox Ltd is quoting at Rs 1226.4, up 0.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.42% in last one year as compared to a 2.56% slide in NIFTY and a 1.85% slide in the Nifty Media.

PVR Inox Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1226.4, up 0.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 24233.3. The Sensex is at 77549.3, up 0.01%. PVR Inox Ltd has gained around 23.55% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Inox Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1621.4, up 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 39.76 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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