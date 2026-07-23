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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PVR Inox reports consolidated net profit of Rs 56.50 crore in the June 2026 quarter

PVR Inox reports consolidated net profit of Rs 56.50 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Sales rise 11.91% to Rs 1622.20 crore

Net profit of PVR Inox reported to Rs 56.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 54.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.91% to Rs 1622.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1449.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1622.201449.60 12 OPM %32.5827.84 -PBDT390.20244.50 60 PBT75.70-63.20 LP NP56.50-54.00 LP

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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