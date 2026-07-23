PVR INOX rises after turning profitable in Q1; reports net cash position

Shares of PVR INOX rose 3.10% to Rs 1,023.45 after the multiplex operator reported a profit in Q1 FY27, aided by strong box office collections and higher footfalls.

The company reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 56.50 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with a loss of Rs 54.50 crore in Q1 FY26. On a sequential basis, PAT declined 69.7% from Rs 186.40 crore reported in Q4 FY26, which included a post-tax gain of Rs 171.40 crore from discontinued operations following the disposal of the business.

Revenue from operations increased 11.9% YoY and 4.8% QoQ to Rs 1,622.20 crore in Q1 FY27.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 75.70 crore in Q1 FY27 against a loss before tax of Rs 63.20 crore in Q1 FY26. On a sequential basis, PBT rose 264% from Rs 20.80 crore in Q4 FY26.

The company reported adjusted EBITDA (excluding the impact of Ind AS 116) of Rs 229.60 crore, up 90% YoY, with EBITDA margin expanding to 14% from 8.2% a year earlier.

During the quarter, 36.6 million patrons visited PVR INOX cinemas, up 8% YoY. Average ticket price increased 8% to Rs 273, while average food and beverage spend per head rose 9% to Rs 161. Ticket sales grew 16%, while food and beverage sales increased 17% over the year-ago period.

PVR INOX turned net cash positive, reporting net cash of Rs 80.70 crore as of 30 June 2026, compared with net debt of Rs 1,430.40 crore at the time of the merger. The company said it will continue its capital-light expansion strategy and remains on track to open 90-100 new screens during FY27. As of 30 June 2026, it operated 1,779 screens across 113 cities in India and Sri Lanka.

Commenting on the performance, Ajay Bijli, managing director, said the quarter reflected the structural strength built over the past three years, with broad-based industry growth, improved operating metrics and a net cash-positive balance sheet. He added that a strong pipeline of Hindi, regional and Hollywood releases provides confidence in the theatrical outlook for the remainder of FY27.

PVR INOX is an Indian multiplex chain. It was formed in 2023 as a result of the merger between PVR Cinemas and INOX Leisure.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News