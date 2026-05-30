PVV Infra consolidated net profit declines 84.91% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 223.95% to Rs 21.64 croreNet profit of PVV Infra declined 84.91% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 223.95% to Rs 21.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.47% to Rs 7.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.16% to Rs 56.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales21.646.68 224 56.6539.85 42 OPM %0.46-10.78 -14.8612.82 - PBDT0.100.62 -84 8.416.45 30 PBT0.100.62 -84 8.416.45 30 NP0.080.53 -85 7.155.48 30
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 5:37 PM IST