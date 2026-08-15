Saturday, August 15, 2026 | 11:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Sebi Bond platform rulesFlood InsuranceScreenless fitness trackerSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOIndependence Day travel demandDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PVV Infra consolidated net profit rises 4.05% in the June 2026 quarter

PVV Infra consolidated net profit rises 4.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:15 AM IST

Sales rise 8.56% to Rs 8.50 crore

Net profit of PVV Infra rose 4.05% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.56% to Rs 8.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8.507.83 9 OPM %10.4711.11 -PBDT0.910.87 5 PBT0.910.87 5 NP0.770.74 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Chadha Papers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Chadha Papers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Rainbow Foundations consolidated net profit rises 153.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Rainbow Foundations consolidated net profit rises 153.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Filtron Engineers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.53 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Filtron Engineers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.53 crore in the June 2026 quarter

PB Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the June 2026 quarter

PB Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mizzen Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mizzen Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:15 AM IST