Pyramid Technoplast standalone net profit declines 30.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 5.31% to Rs 161.49 crore

Net profit of Pyramid Technoplast declined 30.19% to Rs 4.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.31% to Rs 161.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 153.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales161.49153.35 5 OPM %6.987.07 -PBDT9.4811.03 -14 PBT6.349.02 -30 NP4.746.79 -30

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

