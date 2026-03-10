Pyramid Technoplast standalone net profit declines 30.19% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 5.31% to Rs 161.49 croreNet profit of Pyramid Technoplast declined 30.19% to Rs 4.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.31% to Rs 161.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 153.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales161.49153.35 5 OPM %6.987.07 -PBDT9.4811.03 -14 PBT6.349.02 -30 NP4.746.79 -30
First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 9:04 AM IST