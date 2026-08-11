Pyramid Technoplast standalone net profit rises 32.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.82% to Rs 222.49 crore

Net profit of Pyramid Technoplast rose 32.11% to Rs 10.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.82% to Rs 222.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 163.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.222.49163.819.118.1417.7712.9313.9610.5710.457.91

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