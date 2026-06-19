Qadian-Beas 39.7 km Rail Link Revived; ₹1,400 Cr Project to Boost Majha Connectivity, Economy and Pilgrim Access

In a landmark development for Punjab's Majha region, the Government of India has revived the long-pending QadianBeas New Railway Line Project.

Elaborating on the Qadian Beas rail link, Shri Ravneet Singh Bittu, Union Minister of state for Railways and Food Processing Industries said that the proposed railway line will connect Qadian in Gurdaspur district with Beas in Amritsar district through a 39.68-kilometre broad-gauge corridor at an estimated cost of approximately ₹1,400 crore. The project will be executed by Northern Railway. The proposed alignment will pass through the important towns and villages of Qadian, Dhapai, Ghuman, Butala, Sathiala and Beas bringing several areas of the Majha belt onto the railway network and significantly improving mobility for local residents.

The project envisages the development of state-of-the-art railway infrastructure, including two crossing stations at Ghuman and Butala, Eleven major bridges and 121 minor bridges, Fifty-four Road Under Bridges (RUBs), Modern signalling and telecommunication systems and Deployment of Kavach, India's indigenous train collision avoidance system. Going in flashback of the project Sh. Ravneet Singh said that the QadianBeas rail link traces its origins to the British era.

Further, he said that the railway line is expected to unlock significant economic opportunities by Improving market access for farmers and agricultural produce, facilitating faster and more efficient transportation, Boosting trade, commerce and small-scale industries, Creating employment opportunities during construction and operation and Encouraging investment and economic activity across the Majha region.

The project will improve access to several prominent religious and spiritual destinations, including Qadian, birthplace of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Dera Baba Jaimal Singh, Beas, Sri Darbar Sahib, Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdwara Achal Sahib, Gurdwara Bhagat Namdev Ji, Ghuman, Gurdwara Sahib Patshahi Panjavi, Burj Sahib, Gurdwara Baba Raja Ram Ji, Pandori Dham, Ram Sharnam Temple, Shirdi Sai Temple, Gurdaspur. Enhanced connectivity is expected to significantly increase religious tourism and facilitate travel for pilgrims and visitors from across India and abroad.

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