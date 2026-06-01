QMS Medical Allied Services consolidated net profit declines 48.50% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 0.36% to Rs 44.42 croreNet profit of QMS Medical Allied Services declined 48.50% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.36% to Rs 44.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 16.21% to Rs 10.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.81% to Rs 172.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 156.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales44.4244.58 0 172.88156.01 11 OPM %12.9914.31 -14.9716.28 - PBDT3.966.05 -35 20.3822.49 -9 PBT2.844.70 -40 16.4418.66 -12 NP1.723.34 -49 10.1312.09 -16
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:35 AM IST