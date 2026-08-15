QMS Medical Allied Services consolidated net profit rises 24.57% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 22.30% to Rs 56.87 croreNet profit of QMS Medical Allied Services rose 24.57% to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.30% to Rs 56.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 46.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales56.8746.50 22 OPM %14.6114.06 -PBDT7.025.42 30 PBT5.554.49 24 NP3.652.93 25
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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:08 AM IST