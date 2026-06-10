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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / QPOWER to acquire Visakhapatnam-based Winwin Speciality Insulators

QPOWER to acquire Visakhapatnam-based Winwin Speciality Insulators

Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Quality Power Electrical Equipments today announced that it executed a term sheet to acquire 100% of the equity share capital of Winwin Speciality Insulators (WSIL), a Visakhapatnam-based manufacturer of high-voltage ceramic and polymeric insulators. The transaction is subject to customary due diligence, statutory and regulatory approvals, and other closing conditions, and is expected to be completed within three months.

The acquisition strengthens Quality Power's high-voltage product portfolio at a time when global capital deployment into transmission networks, substations, HVDC corridors, renewable-energy evacuation and grid modernization is accelerating.

WSIL owns and operates a fully automated insulator manufacturing facility in the Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone near Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The facility is capable of manufacturing high-voltage ceramic insulators up to 1200 kV, with an installed capacity of approximately 18,000 MTPA, as well as polymeric insulators up to 400 kV, produced to IEC, ANSI and IS standards. It is situated on approximately 47.7 acres within a prime industrial corridor, with strategic access to both Visakhapatnam Port and Gangavaram Port.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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