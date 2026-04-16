Quadrant Future gains after bagging Rs 20-cr LoA from PLW for Kavach Loco Equipment Ver-4.0

Quadrant Future Tek added 2.03% to Rs 318.50 after it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW) for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of onboard KAVACH Loco Equipment Ver-4.0.

The order is valued at Rs 20.19 crore and involves supply with warranty as per RDSO specifications.

The execution will be carried out in three tranches, with the final delivery scheduled on or before 15 April 2027.

The company said the contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and will be executed on an arms length basis. Promoters or promoter group entities do not have any interest in the awarding authority, it added.

Quadrant Future Tek is engaged in the development of next-generation train control and signalling systems that enhance safety and reliability for rail passengers. The company also operates a specialty cable manufacturing facility equipped with an in-house Electron Beam Irradiation Centre. Its specialty cables are supplied for railway rolling stock and the naval defence sector. The facility also has end-to-end infrastructure for the production of solar and electric vehicle cables.

On a standalone basis, Quadrant Future Tek reported net loss of Rs 14.70 crore in Q3 FY26, as against net loss of Rs 8.45 crore in Q3 FY25. Net sales added 23.2% YoY to Rs 33.28 crore in Q3 FY26.