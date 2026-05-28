Quadrant Future Tek standalone net profit declines 27.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.27% to Rs 56.56 crore

Net profit of Quadrant Future Tek declined 27.85% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.27% to Rs 56.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 42.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 19.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.57% to Rs 152.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 150.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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