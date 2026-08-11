Quadrant Televentures reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.37% to Rs 50.40 crore

Net profit of Quadrant Televentures reported to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 13.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.37% to Rs 50.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 54.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.50.4054.4113.4514.326.97-9.293.25-13.823.25-13.82

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