Quality Power Electrical Equipments consolidated net profit rises 74.77% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 159.24% to Rs 280.81 croreNet profit of Quality Power Electrical Equipments rose 74.77% to Rs 33.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 159.24% to Rs 280.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 83.38% to Rs 121.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 180.03% to Rs 947.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 338.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales280.81108.32 159 947.27338.27 180 OPM %10.7815.03 -18.6319.44 - PBDT57.3337.82 52 229.43116.97 96 PBT53.4835.97 49 216.43112.26 93 NP33.9419.42 75 121.3466.17 83
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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:09 AM IST