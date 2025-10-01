Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quality Power Electrical Equipments secures Rs 14-cr international order for high voltage reactors

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Quality Power Electrical Equipments announced that it has received a purchase order worth Rs 13.94 crore for the supply of high voltage air core reactors from an undisclosed international entity.

While the name of the awarding organization remains confidential due to a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), the company confirmed that the order has been secured from an overseas client. The execution timeline for the order is approximately 18 months.

In an exchange filing, the company clarified that none of the companys promoters or members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity. The company further confirmed that the transaction does not fall under the category of related party transactions as per applicable regulatory guidelines.

 

Quality Power Electrical Equipment specializes in high-voltage power equipment and advanced power quality solutions. The company serves both utilities and industries in their pursuit of grid stability, operational efficiency, and network reliability.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit stood at Rs 37.1 crore in Q1 FY26, up 11% year-on-year and 21.5% higher sequentially. Total revenue was Rs 194.1 crore, marking a 143.6% increase over Q1 FY25 and a 49.4% rise compared with Q4 FY25.

The counter shed 0.33% to Rs 1,064.75 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

