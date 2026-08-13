Quality Synthetic Industries standalone net profit rises 19.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 42.94% to Rs 18.39 crore

Net profit of Quality Synthetic Industries rose 19.05% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 42.94% to Rs 18.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.18.3932.2311.362.230.370.290.250.210.250.21

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