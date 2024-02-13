Quality Synthetic Industries standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 241.35% to Rs 9.08 crore

Net profit of Quality Synthetic Industries rose 600.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 241.35% to Rs 9.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.9.082.668.48-2.260.210.040.210.030.210.03