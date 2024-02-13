Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Quality Synthetic Industries standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales rise 241.35% to Rs 9.08 crore
Net profit of Quality Synthetic Industries rose 600.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 241.35% to Rs 9.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales9.082.66 241 OPM %8.48-2.26 -PBDT0.210.04 425 PBT0.210.03 600 NP0.210.03 600
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Prakash Woollen &amp; Synthetic Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.73 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Responsive Industries sees its Net Profit Jump by 165.81% YoY

SRTEPC Presented Export Awards for Technical Textiles

Digilogic Systems Signs MoU with SATIM for Co-Development of Synthetic Aperture RADAR - Environment Simulator

Suhora Technologies and ICEYE Secure Landmark Radar Satellite Imagery Contract

Coal India, M&amp;M, JSW Energy, Lemon Tree Hotels in focus

JSW Energy arm bags wind power project from SECI

Coastal Roadways standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Shah Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Shreyans Industries standalone net profit rises 3.42% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayBihar Floor Test LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceJEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024Nitish KumarApeejay Surrendra Park HotelsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon