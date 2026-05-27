Quality Synthetic Industries standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 49.09% to Rs 21.26 croreNet profit of Quality Synthetic Industries rose 700.00% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.09% to Rs 21.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 1.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 82.26% to Rs 95.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales21.2614.26 49 95.5652.43 82 OPM %11.677.78 -4.876.41 - PBDT0.730.06 1117 1.750.68 157 PBT0.85-0.01 LP 1.440.49 194 NP0.640.08 700 1.140.57 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 27 2026 | 4:33 PM IST