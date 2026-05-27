Quality Synthetic Industries standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 49.09% to Rs 21.26 crore

Net profit of Quality Synthetic Industries rose 700.00% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.09% to Rs 21.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 1.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 82.26% to Rs 95.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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