Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Quantum Digital Vision India standalone net profit rises 3160.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 4:55 PM IST
Reported sales nil
Net profit of Quantum Digital Vision India rose 3160.00% to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales00.05 -100 OPM %0-20.00 -PBDT3.370.11 2964 PBT3.370.10 3270 NP3.260.10 3160
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Accops &amp; QNu Labs Unite to Harness Quantum Advancements for Enhanced Cybersecurity

Aditya Vision standalone net profit rises 13.58% in the December 2023 quarter

Rama Vision standalone net profit rises 50.75% in the December 2023 quarter

IIT Delhi to propel professionals into the Quantum Future with Certification in Quantum Computing &amp; Machine Learning

New Vision-Training Software Improves Low Vision

Lords Ishwar Hotels standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the December 2023 quarter

Dhoot Industrial Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 92.62 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Chartered Capital &amp; Investment standalone net profit rises 379.41% in the December 2023 quarter

Alfa Transformers standalone net profit declines 74.71% in the December 2023 quarter

Kush Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.30 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceBitcoinAshok LeylandMumbai AirportBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon