Quess Corp announces strategic collaborations to establish robust Indo-Japan GCC corridor

Quess Corp announced a strategic collaboration through its wholly owned subsidiary Quess International Services with Institution for a Global Society (IGS) and Indo-Pacific Advisory (IPA) to establish a robust Indo-Japan Global Capability Center (GCC) corridor. The initiative will support leading Japanese enterprises in building, scaling, and transforming their India operations across high-growth sectors.

The partnership draws on the deepening Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan, two Indo-Pacific economies whose interests are increasingly aligned across trade, technology, supply-chain resilience, and innovation. Japan's commitment to invest 5 trillion yen in India by 2027, reinforced by a renewed 2025 bilateral agreement targeting 10 trillion yen in private investment over a decade, underscores the scale of this ambition. With cooperation advancing under frameworks such as the Japan-India Digital Partnership and the Industrial Competitiveness Partnership, spanning semiconductors, critical minerals, and advanced technologies, the two economies are emerging as natural strategic complements, pairing Japan's industrial and technological depth with India's scale, capability base, and digital momentum.

Commenting on the development, Lohit Bhatia, Executive Director & Group CEO, Quess Corp said, India has cemented its position as the world's foremost destination for GCC growth, backed by an unmatched talent ecosystem, advanced digital capabilities, and a workforce built for innovation. For Japanese enterprises accelerating their transformation agendas, India offers far more than cost efficiency, it is a gateway to high-quality technology talent at scale.

Through this collaboration, we are establishing a structured Indo-Japan GCC corridor that enables Japanese companies to build and scale operations in India, while creating meaningful, high-skilled employment opportunities for Indian professionals. This combines Quess' workforce and GCC execution expertise with IGS' deep Japanese market access and IPA's strategic government and business ecosystem support. Together, the alliance aims to support Japanese companies across the entire GCC lifecycle, from market entry and pilot team deployment to long-term scaling and transformation.