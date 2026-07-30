Quess Corp consolidated net profit rises 60.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.52% to Rs 4181.69 crore

Net profit of Quess Corp rose 60.87% to Rs 81.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 50.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.52% to Rs 4181.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3651.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4181.693651.422.021.9195.6964.5885.8854.0881.9050.91

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