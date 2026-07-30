Quess Corp rises after Q1 PAT jumps 61% YoY to Rs 82 crore

Quess Corp rose 2.81% to Rs 316 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 82.12 crore in Q1 FY27, up 61.07% from Rs 50.99 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 14.52% YoY to Rs 4,181.69 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 3,651.42 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company's profit before tax (PBT) rose 64.42% to Rs 85.88 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 52.23 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

During the quarter, EBITDA increased 21% YoY to Rs 85 crore from Rs 70 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDA margin improved to 2.0% in Q1 FY27 from 1.9% in Q1 FY26.

The company's headcount stood at 482,000, up 4.5% YoY in Q1 FY27.

On the segmental front, General Staffing revenue stood at Rs 3,596.48 crore (up 15.20% YoY), Professional Staffing revenue was Rs 252.12 crore (up 3.26% YoY), and Overseas Business revenue was Rs 332.85 crore (up 17.08% YoY) during the quarter under review.

ED & group CEO, Lohit Bhatia said, We are pleased to report a strong start to the financial year, with revenue growing by 15% YoY to Rs 4,182 crore and EBITDA rising by 21% YoY to Rs 85 crore. Our PAT and EPS grew by over 61%, reaching Rs 82 crore and Rs 5.5, respectively.

This performance was driven by strong momentum across segments. Professional Staffing delivered 12% YoY EBITDA growth with margins of ~11%, backed by sustained GCC hiring. General Staffing growth was led by Retail, Telecom, and Manufacturing, while also adding 86 new logos, giving us a head start going into Q2. Our Overseas Business was equally resilient, delivering 17% YoY growth in both revenue and EBITDA, led by Middle East, Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

The more important story, however, is structural. While volume and headcount will remain central to Quess, we are consciously pivoting all new projects and endeavours towards skill-based, marginaccretive initiatives. This includes strengthening our Construction business, boosting sourcing productivity through AI-led transformation, and building a stronger presence in GCCs with high-end, specialised offerings. In the GCC space, we are evaluating partnerships across various overseas markets, with our first corridor now signed to kick-start this journey, targeting Japanese enterprises. Together, these moves reflect our broader strategy of building a global, skill-intensive, higher-margin portfolio for the future.

Quess Corp is Indias leading business services provider, leveraging its extensive domain knowledge and future-ready digital platforms to drive client productivity through outsourced solutions.

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