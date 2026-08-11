Quest Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 52.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 47.00% to Rs 1.15 crore

Net profit of Quest Capital Markets declined 52.60% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 47.00% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.152.1787.8394.471.012.061.012.060.731.54

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