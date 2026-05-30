Quest Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 96.90% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 95.53% to Rs 0.99 croreNet profit of Quest Capital Markets declined 96.90% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 95.53% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.87% to Rs 23.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.46% to Rs 31.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.9922.17 -96 31.3525.81 21 OPM %73.7498.69 -97.6797.64 - PBDT0.7321.99 -97 30.6325.38 21 PBT0.7321.99 -97 30.6325.38 21 NP0.5317.09 -97 23.5319.63 20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:43 AM IST