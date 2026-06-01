Monday, June 01, 2026 | 09:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quest Laboratories standalone net profit rises 47.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Quest Laboratories standalone net profit rises 47.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales decline 30.25% to Rs 32.40 crore

Net profit of Quest Laboratories rose 47.94% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 30.25% to Rs 32.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.69% to Rs 15.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.61% to Rs 111.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales32.4046.45 -30 111.82103.91 8 OPM %12.781.77 -16.3115.40 - PBDT2.673.86 -31 18.9319.33 -2 PBT2.463.67 -33 18.1118.69 -3 NP2.871.94 48 15.0213.57 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Radiant Cash Management Services standalone net profit declines 10.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Radiant Cash Management Services standalone net profit declines 10.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Ganga Forging reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ganga Forging reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Kanungo Financiers standalone net profit rises 457.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Kanungo Financiers standalone net profit rises 457.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Praxis Home Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 115.30 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Praxis Home Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 115.30 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Lasa Supergenerics reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Lasa Supergenerics reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to Buy TodayIndian Stock Market OutlookGold and Silver Rate TodayMalaysia Social Media Ban for Youth under 16Israel Lebanon IncursionCommercial LPG Price HikeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table