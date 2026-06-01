Quest Laboratories standalone net profit rises 47.94% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 30.25% to Rs 32.40 croreNet profit of Quest Laboratories rose 47.94% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 30.25% to Rs 32.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.69% to Rs 15.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.61% to Rs 111.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales32.4046.45 -30 111.82103.91 8 OPM %12.781.77 -16.3115.40 - PBDT2.673.86 -31 18.9319.33 -2 PBT2.463.67 -33 18.1118.69 -3 NP2.871.94 48 15.0213.57 11
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:10 AM IST