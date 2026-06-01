Quest Laboratories standalone net profit rises 47.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 30.25% to Rs 32.40 crore

Net profit of Quest Laboratories rose 47.94% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 30.25% to Rs 32.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.69% to Rs 15.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.61% to Rs 111.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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