Quick Heal Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.94 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 25.19% to Rs 48.73 crore

Net Loss of Quick Heal Technologies reported to Rs 19.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 25.19% to Rs 48.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 5.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.62% to Rs 261.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 279.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

48.7365.14261.02279.53-60.17-13.02-11.25-2.36-25.60-2.94-6.7413.96-29.67-6.57-20.641.00-19.94-3.25-10.935.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News