Quick Heal Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.28 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 21.39% to Rs 44.99 crore

Net Loss of Quick Heal Technologies reported to Rs 5.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 21.39% to Rs 44.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 57.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.44.9957.23-39.05-17.00-3.47-4.04-7.32-7.00-5.28-5.51

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