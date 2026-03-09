Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index declines 4.10%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.73%
Nifty Auto index ended down 4.10% at 25965.95 today. The index is down 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd slipped 5.35%, Bosch Ltd shed 5.20% and Eicher Motors Ltd fell 4.65%. The Nifty Auto index is up 24.00% over last one year compared to the 6.54% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index is down 3.97% and Nifty Bank index is down 3.05% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 1.73% to close at 24028.05 while the SENSEX is down 1.71% to close at 77566.16 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 5:16 PM IST