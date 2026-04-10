Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index records a surge of 2.85%, NIFTY climbs 1.16%
Nifty Auto index ended up 2.85% at 26640.9 today. The index has added 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd rose 5.97%, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd gained 4.50% and Ashok Leyland Ltd jumped 4.48%. The Nifty Auto index has increased 32.00% over last one year compared to the 7.37% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty MNC index increased 2.09% and Nifty Realty index added 2.08% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.16% to close at 24050.6 while the SENSEX increased 1.20% to close at 77550.25 today.
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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 5:16 PM IST