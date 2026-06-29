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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index registers a drop of 2.08%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index registers a drop of 2.08%

Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
Nifty Auto index closed down 2.08% at 26417.6 today. The index has added 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Uno Minda Ltd fell 3.98%, TVS Motor Company Ltd slipped 3.16% and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd shed 2.80%. The Nifty Auto index has increased 10.00% over last one year compared to the 6.60% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 1.32% and Nifty IT index is down 1.07% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.46% to close at 23946.25 while the SENSEX has declined 0.48% to close at 76728.37 today.

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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