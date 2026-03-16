Monday, March 16, 2026 | 05:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index rises 1.67%, NIFTY jumps 1.11%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index rises 1.67%, NIFTY jumps 1.11%

Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Auto index closed up 1.67% at 24599.1 today. The index is down 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd gained 3.58%, Bajaj Auto Ltd rose 2.23% and TVS Motor Company Ltd added 1.51%. The Nifty Auto index is up 20.00% over last one year compared to the 4.52% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index is down 1.57% and Nifty Financial Services index gained 1.50% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 1.11% to close at 23408.8 while the SENSEX added 1.26% to close at 75502.85 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's exports up 11% on year in Feb-26, imports surge 21%

India's exports up 11% on year in Feb-26, imports surge 21%

Sensex settles 939 pts higher; Nifty ends above 23,400 level

Sensex settles 939 pts higher; Nifty ends above 23,400 level

Innovision IPO subscribed 1.20 times

Innovision IPO subscribed 1.20 times

GSP Crop Science subscribed 47%

GSP Crop Science subscribed 47%

Government introduces tiered to public float norms based on market capitalisation

Government introduces tiered to public float norms based on market capitalisation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIDBI Bank Share PriceOscar 2026 Winners Full ListBihar Police SI Result OutGold and Silver Rate todaySamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra ReviewInstagram end to end EncryptionWest Asia War Day 16 UpdatesLPG Crisis