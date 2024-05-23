Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index rises 2.25%, NIFTY jumps 1.64%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Nifty Auto index closed up 2.25% at 23849.25 today. The index is up 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd added 3.50%, Eicher Motors Ltd rose 3.35% and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gained 3.22%. The Nifty Auto index is up 70.00% over last one year compared to the 25.61% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index added 2.06% and Nifty Private Bank index gained 2.00% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 1.64% to close at 22967.65 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.61% to close at 75418.04 today.