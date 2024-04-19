Business Standard
Quick Wrap: Nifty Financial Services Index records a surge of 1.31%

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Financial Services index ended up 1.31% at 21173 today. The index has added 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bajaj Finance Ltd jumped 3.28%, HDFC Bank Ltd gained 2.45% and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd slipped 2.38%. The Nifty Financial Services index has increased 13.00% over last one year compared to the 25.66% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index increased 1.11% and Nifty Bank index increased 1.07% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.69% to close at 22147 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.83% to close at 73088.33 today.
First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

