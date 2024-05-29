Quick Wrap: Nifty Financial Services Index registers a drop of 1.65%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Nifty Financial Services index closed down 1.65% at 21620.45 today. The index has lost 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd fell 4.52%, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd dropped 2.95% and HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd slipped 2.87%. The Nifty Financial Services index has increased 10.00% over last one year compared to the 21.85% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index has slid 1.36% and Nifty Bank index has slid 1.30% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.80% to close at 22704.7 while the SENSEX has declined 0.89% to close at 74502.9 today.