Quick Wrap: Nifty Financial Services Index registers a drop of 1.65%

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:34 PM IST
Nifty Financial Services index closed down 1.65% at 21620.45 today. The index has lost 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd fell 4.52%, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd dropped 2.95% and HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd slipped 2.87%. The Nifty Financial Services index has increased 10.00% over last one year compared to the 21.85% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index has slid 1.36% and Nifty Bank index has slid 1.30% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.80% to close at 22704.7 while the SENSEX has declined 0.89% to close at 74502.9 today.
First Published: May 29 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

