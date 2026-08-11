Tuesday, August 11, 2026 | 05:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsPremature Policy SurrenderArdee Industries IPOQ1 Results TodaySiemens Q1 resultsShiprocket IPOClaude AI WatermarkHDFC Bank StockAdani stocks Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index falls 1.17%

Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index falls 1.17%

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty FMCG index ended down 1.17% at 48787.85 today. The index has slipped 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Consumer Products Ltd shed 2.77%, Nestle India Ltd dropped 2.32% and Varun Beverages Ltd slipped 1.91%. The Nifty FMCG index has fallen 12.00% over last one year compared to the 0.46% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index gained 1.02% and Nifty Realty index is down 0.99% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.46% to close at 24471.7 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.49% to close at 78154.25 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kolte-Patil Developers surges after Q1 PAT turns positive

Kolte-Patil Developers surges after Q1 PAT turns positive

Nifty trades below 24,450 mark; realty shares underpressure

Nifty trades below 24,450 mark; realty shares underpressure

Anantam Highways Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 59.43 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Anantam Highways Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 59.43 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Global Education consolidated net profit declines 10.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Global Education consolidated net profit declines 10.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Ceinsys Tech consolidated net profit declines 2.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Ceinsys Tech consolidated net profit declines 2.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 5:04 PM IST