Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index falls 1.17%
Nifty FMCG index ended down 1.17% at 48787.85 today. The index has slipped 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Consumer Products Ltd shed 2.77%, Nestle India Ltd dropped 2.32% and Varun Beverages Ltd slipped 1.91%. The Nifty FMCG index has fallen 12.00% over last one year compared to the 0.46% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index gained 1.02% and Nifty Realty index is down 0.99% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.46% to close at 24471.7 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.49% to close at 78154.25 today.
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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 5:04 PM IST