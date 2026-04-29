Wednesday, April 29, 2026 | 05:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index gains 1.75%

Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index gains 1.75%

Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty FMCG index ended up 1.75% at 51771.8 today. The index has gained 14.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, ITC Ltd rose 3.88%, Nestle India Ltd gained 1.78% and Tata Consumer Products Ltd jumped 1.77%. The Nifty FMCG index has fallen 8.00% over last one year compared to the 0.65% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index gained 1.48% and Nifty Auto index increased 1.15% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.76% to close at 24177.65 while the SENSEX increased 0.79% to close at 77496.36 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RateGain appoints Oscar Ganuza as Senior Vice President - Revenue, Europe

RateGain appoints Oscar Ganuza as Senior Vice President - Revenue, Europe

Adani Power Q4 PAT jumps 64% to Rs 4,271 cr

Adani Power Q4 PAT jumps 64% to Rs 4,271 cr

Union Minister for Commerce Piyush Goyal highlights India's climate leadership

Union Minister for Commerce Piyush Goyal highlights India's climate leadership

Nifty settles above 24,150 mark, FMCG shares advance

Nifty settles above 24,150 mark, FMCG shares advance

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Outlook TodayHindustan Unilever Results PreviewTS SSC Result 2026 TimeGold and Silver Rate TodayNifty Target CutsQ4 Results TodayDividend Stocks todayPersonal Finance