Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index rises 1.43%

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Nifty FMCG index closed up 1.43% at 55753.9 today. The index is up 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Dabur India Ltd added 2.72%, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd rose 2.53% and Hindustan Unilever Ltd jumped 2.43%. The Nifty FMCG index is up 14.00% over last one year compared to the 23.16% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index added 1.41% and Nifty Energy index gained 0.88% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.31% to close at 22597.8 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.36% to close at 74221.06 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
First Published: May 22 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

