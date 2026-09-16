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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index rises 1.63%

Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index rises 1.63%

Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty FMCG index closed up 1.63% at 45559 today. The index is down 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Patanjali Foods Ltd gained 7.81%, Radico Khaitan Ltd added 2.43% and Marico Ltd jumped 2.39%. The Nifty FMCG index is down 19.00% over last one year compared to the 8.01% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index is down 1.58% and Nifty PSU Bank index added 1.44% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.43% to close at 23217.6 while the SENSEX added 0.45% to close at 74336.45 today.

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First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 5:16 PM IST