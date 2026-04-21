Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index rises 2.55%
Nifty FMCG index closed up 2.55% at 50820.1 today. The index is up 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Nestle India Ltd gained 7.27%, United Spirits Ltd added 4.23% and Varun Beverages Ltd rose 3.98%. The Nifty FMCG index is down 9.00% over last one year compared to the 1.87% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index added 2.14% and Nifty Private Bank index gained 1.50% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.87% to close at 24576.6 while the SENSEX added 0.96% to close at 79273.33 today.
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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 5:31 PM IST