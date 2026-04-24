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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 5.29%, NIFTY Crashes 1.14%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 5.29%, NIFTY Crashes 1.14%

Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty IT index closed down 5.29% at 28530.6 today. The index has slipped 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Infosys Ltd dropped 6.93%, Persistent Systems Ltd slipped 6.28% and HCL Technologies Ltd shed 5.82%. The Nifty IT index has fallen 19.00% over last one year compared to the 1.44% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has dropped 1.87% and Nifty Pharma index is down 1.77% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 1.14% to close at 23897.95 while the SENSEX has slid 1.27% to close at 76681.29 today.
 

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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