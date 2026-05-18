Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 2.43%
Nifty IT index ended up 2.43% at 28389.8 today. The index has lost 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Coforge Ltd jumped 5.15%, Persistent Systems Ltd gained 5.15% and Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd rose 4.36%. The Nifty IT index has decreased 25.00% over last one year compared to the 5.48% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 2.24% and Nifty PSU Bank index is down 1.92% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.03% to close at 23649.95 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.10% to close at 75315.04 today.
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First Published: May 18 2026 | 5:04 PM IST