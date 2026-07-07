Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 2.43%
Nifty IT index ended up 2.43% at 27939.15 today. The index has lost 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Persistent Systems Ltd rose 3.58%, LTM Ltd added 3.51% and HCL Technologies Ltd jumped 3.00%. The Nifty IT index has decreased 28.00% over last one year compared to the 4.17% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has slid 1.58% and Nifty Metal index has dropped 1.10% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.13% to close at 24398.7 while the SENSEX has slid 0.13% to close at 78180.72 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 4:51 PM IST