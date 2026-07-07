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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 2.43%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 2.43%

Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
Nifty IT index ended up 2.43% at 27939.15 today. The index has lost 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Persistent Systems Ltd rose 3.58%, LTM Ltd added 3.51% and HCL Technologies Ltd jumped 3.00%. The Nifty IT index has decreased 28.00% over last one year compared to the 4.17% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has slid 1.58% and Nifty Metal index has dropped 1.10% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.13% to close at 24398.7 while the SENSEX has slid 0.13% to close at 78180.72 today.

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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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