Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 3.28%, NIFTY climbs 1.60%
Nifty IT index ended up 3.28% at 31715.25 today. The index has added 16.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, LTM Ltd jumped 7.52%, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gained 4.57% and Infosys Ltd rose 4.42%. The Nifty IT index has decreased 8.00% over last one year compared to the 0.85% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 3.09% and Nifty Private Bank index added 1.90% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.60% to close at 24774.3 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.70% to close at 78639.03 today.
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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 5:04 PM IST