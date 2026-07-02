Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 4.64%
Nifty IT index ended up 4.64% at 26965.05 today. The index has lost 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Persistent Systems Ltd jumped 5.78%, Infosys Ltd gained 5.64% and Mphasis Ltd rose 5.58%. The Nifty IT index has decreased 31.00% over last one year compared to the 5.02% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index increased 1.45% and Nifty Auto index added 1.21% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.71% to close at 24175.7 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.75% to close at 77502.12 today.
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First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 5:05 PM IST