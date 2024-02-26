Sensex (    %)
                        
Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index registers a drop of 1.17%

Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Nifty IT index closed down 1.17% at 37598.65 today. The index has added 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Persistent Systems Ltd fell 2.62%, Mphasis Ltd dropped 1.86% and Tech Mahindra Ltd shed 1.82%. The Nifty IT index has increased 23.00% over last one year compared to the 26.66% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has slid 0.94% and Nifty Consumption index has slid 0.60% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.41% to close at 22122.05 while the SENSEX has declined 0.48% to close at 72790.13 today.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

